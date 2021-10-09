The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 7

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)-- With the Battle of the Bluefields football game on Friday, businesses in Bluefield are ready for crowds to make their way downtown again.

The rivalry game between Bluefield High School and Graham High School historically attracts tens of thousands of people to the area. Local businesses are hoping for a much-needed economic boost to Mercer County. With it being canceled last year, many are ready for that boost more than ever.