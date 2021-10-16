The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- People don't live forever, but they can last forever in the stories we tell - from history we learn about to cultures, religion, even as something as small as your grandma's favorite recipe. But sharing stories of our loved ones and those who have passed on is much more than just a memory.

President of the Raleigh County Veteran's Museum, Ron Hedrick, said sharing the history and stories of our veterans can give us a glimpse into how our country was made, what patriotism looks like and can even inspire future generations.