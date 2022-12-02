A new season of the Bob Huggins Show returns this season and Gold and Blue Nation will recap the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you up to speed on Bob Huggins and company and analysis from WVU Hall of Famer Warren Baker.

Anjelica and Ryan recap the first month of the season and highlight some key players for the Mountaineers and discuss the recent hiring of Wren Baker, WVU’s new Director of Athletics. They also preview WVU’s clash with Xavier on Saturday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle and look ahead to the rest of the December schedule, which concludes with the start of conference play against Kansas State on New Year’s Eve. Ryan and Anjelica will also bring you their keys to a victory over the Musketeers in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Head on over to the team facility for an exclusive conversation with Hall of Famer, Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi inside the Coach’s Corner. Coach Huggins and Tony look back on WVU’s recent visit to Portland, OR for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Coach Huggins will also preview his return to Cincinnati for WVU’s clash with Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. All that and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

Newly appointed assistant coach Josh Eilert joins the program to chat with Anjelica about his new role for WVU men’s basketball. Eilert reflects on his time with WVU, what has kept him in Morgantown and what it’s like learning under a Hall of Fame coach.

On Wednesday, WVU announced that Wren Baker will be the university’s next Director of Athletics. We’ll bring you the information on that announcement coming up this weekend.

WVU men’s basketball analyst Warren Baker returns to bring you his thoughts on the Mountaineers in their first seven games of the non-conference slate. Bake will highlight some key players for the Mountaineers and his take on how the Mountaineers can pull off a victory over the Musketeers on the road.

