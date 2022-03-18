MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Coaches Show debuts this weekend on Nexstar stations across West Virginia and Maryland and on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will bring you the latest on WVU spring sports and exclusive interviews with WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey and WVU rifle head coach Jon Hammond.

Anjelica and Ryan will bring you up to speed on the start of WVU spring sports season as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. They will recap the start of WVU baseball’s season and Ceili McCabe’s success in her first showing at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. They’ll also touch on the news from earlier in the week that WVU Women’s Basketball head coach Mike Carey is retiring after 21 seasons with the Mountaineers.

Anjelica catches up with the skipper Randy Mazey whiles he’s on the road inside the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance. Mazey previews this weekend’s meeting with Campbell and will bring you his keys to the game, brought to you Astorg Auto of Charleston.

Ryan sits down with WVU rifle head coach Jon Hammond. Hammond discusses his team finishing sixth in the NCAA Rifle Championships and the recruiting process for the sport of rifle.

Nikki Izzo-Brown and the WVU women’s soccer crew also hosted their annual 4v4 tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. All proceeds go towards the Betty Puskar Cancer Research Center at WVU Medicine. We’ll give you a behind-the-scenes look with Izzo-Brown on that tournament as well as the debut of her clothing line with Bend Active.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you a special message congratulating Carey on all his success as the head coach for the women’s basketball program inside the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2022 season for the Mountaineers.