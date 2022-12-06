MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches.

The honor is the second for the Kiel, Germany, native, who also was an All-North Region First Team and eventual All-America Third Team selection by the organization last season.

Thiesen started all 19 matches for the Mountaineers last fall, totaling a team-leading 1,579 minutes of action. He scored one goal – a game-winner – on eight shots, including two on goal. Defensively, Thiesen anchored the WVU back line, which tallied six shutouts on the year.

The defender was one of two Mountaineers featured on the All-Sun Belt Team last month, joining senior midfielder Luke McCormick. Additionally, he was included on the MAC Hermann Trophy Award Watch List and appeared on multiple All-America squads prior to the start of the season.

The Mountaineers finished 7-7-4 in 2022, including 3-1-4 in Sun Belt play.