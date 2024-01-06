The WVU men’s basketball team didn’t find much success early in the season when its schedule consisted of home and neutral-site games. Following a weak 5-8 start, there wasn’t a whole lot of optimism heading into its first true road test at No. 3 Houston to open Big 12 play Saturday.

If there was, there shouldn’t have been.

The Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) didn’t put up much of a fight in an 89-55 loss to the third-ranked Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center in Houston.

Saturday’s game was tied for the first 40 seconds before Houston took its first lead and never looked back. The Cougars scored 48 first-half points with a 57.6% shooting rate. Senior guard L.J. Cryer — who entered the game averaging 21 points per game against WVU in multiple appearances with Baylor — only missed one shot in the game’s first 20 minutes while scoring 16 points with four three-pointers. Houston also outrebounded WVU 24-15 with eight second-chance points in the first half.

Cryer finished the game with 20 points.

For WVU, the offensive production was the exact opposite. The Mountaineers made eight of their first 31 shots (26%), and three of their eight makes came via the three-pointer. Add in three free throws, and only four of their first 22 points came in the paint.

Guard Noah Farrakhan led all WVU players with seven points in the first half. Fellow guard RaeQuan Battle did not score a point and went 0-for-5 shooting to start the game. Battle went 1-for-9 from the field with four points Saturday after scoring 24 points or more in his first three games this season..

Houston’s 48-22 halftime lead largely decided Saturday’s game, and the second half was a WVU masterclass in going through the motions. Houston started the half on an 18-5 run, and WVU didn’t break its 10-plus-minute field-goal drought until there was 12:38 remaining on the clock.

The Cougars cruised to victory, even implementing some of their reserves as the final minutes of the game ticked down. They finished the game with 48 points in the paint. WVU scored just 20 points in the paint Saturday.

WVU forward Pat Suemnick led WVU in scoring with a career-high 12 points coming off a nine-point showing against Ohio State last weekend.

The Mountaineers return Morgantown Tuesday to take on Kansas State (10-3) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.