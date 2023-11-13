A trio of Mountaineers have earned a spot on the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team.

Midfielders Luke McCormick and Sergio Ors Navarro and forward Yutaro Tsukasa each had multiple goals in West Virginia’s run to the SBC championship game.

McCormick had a goal in the first two games of the tournament while Tsukada had three over that span. Ors Navarro had both of WVU’s goals in the championship match against Marshall.

Marcus Caldeira is the Mountaineers’ leading goal scorer this season (12) while Tsukada (9), Ors Navarro (7), and McCormick (6) are the other players with multiple goals on the year.

After defeating Marshall 5-2 in the regular season, Dan Stratford’s team fell to the Herd in the championship match 3-2 on Sunday.

WVU takes a 14-2-4 record into the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 5 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll, will learn their postseason fate on Monday.

The NCAA Selection show begins at 1 p.m. It will be streamed exclusively on NCAA.com. Gold and Blue Nation will be on-site to get the Mountaineers’ instant reaction as they learn their NCAA draw.