A trio of Mountaineers, who are all West Virginia natives, have been named to the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

The three players are Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and Dante Stills.

The Lombardi Trophy is given out each year to the best offensive or defensive lineman, or linebacker, in the country among FBS programs.

Frazier, Milum, and Stills are three of 10 players from the Big 12 Conference who are up for the award. West Virginia is one of three Big 12 schools, joined by Kansas State and Iowa State, to have multiple players on the preseason watch list. But no team in the league has as many players on the watch list as the Mountaineers.

Frazier and Stills have both been named to multiple national watch lists this offseason.

For Stills, he was also named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. The former high school All-American at Fairmont Senior was also recently named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.

A recent nominee for Big 12 Athlete of the Year, Frazier has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, and the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

This is the first preseason watch list that Milum has been named to this offseason. However, the former Spring Valley Timberwolf was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 list by Athlon Sports, and earned a trio of Freshman All-American nods after his 2021 campaign.

Stills looks to continue climbing up various program all-time statistical lists this season, while Frazier and Milum will be looked at to continue to anchor an offensive line that has undergone some slight changes in the offseason.

Former winners of the Lombardi Award include Aaron Donald, Luke Kuechly, Ndamukong Suh, David Pollack, Warren Sapp, and Randy White.