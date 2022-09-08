WVU’s defensive front gets reinforcement for 2023.

Edge Oryend Fisher announced his commitment to the Mountaineers with a video on Twitter on Thursday. He is WVU’s 18th commitment to the 2023 class.

Fisher, a 6-6, 195-pound prospect out of Great Crossing High in Kentucky, is a unanimous three-star recruit. 247Sports ranks Fisher as the ninth-best player in his state and the 80th-best edge in the nation.

WVU was one of eight reported programs to offer Fisher during his recruitment process. It was one of three Power Five schools to offer him a scholarship, along with in-state programs Kentucky and Louisville.

Of course, WVU head coach Neal Brown is a Kentucky product himself, hailing from Danville.

Fisher’s addition puts WVU’s 2023 recruiting class as the No. 31 class in the nation and No. 6 in the Big 12.