Three tennis Mountaineers named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Three members of the West Virginia University tennis team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Tennis Team, announced by the league on Thursday.

Seniors Hunter Bleser (multidisciplinary studies) and Anne-Sophie Courteau (biology) and junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia (international studies) all represented the Mountaineers on the first team.

This year marks the third consecutive first-team selection Courteau, while Bovolskaia has now been named to the first team the last two years. This marks Bleser’s first selection to the Academic All-Big 12 Team.

It also marks the eighth straight season that at least three WVU student-athletes have been named to the first team.

“Congratulations to Sophie, Nastya and Hunter,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Their first-team awards are well deserved for each one of them. Sophie and Hunter, as seniors, and Nastya, as a junior, have done outstanding work being great student-athletes on the tennis courts and in the classroom!”

Student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled events to qualify. Student-athletes can also qualify if they have maintained a 3.0 GPA in the previous two semesters and fulfill the participation requirement.

 Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on TwitterInstagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News