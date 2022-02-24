Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team appear in the third NCAA coaches’ ranking, while the Big 12 Conference was awarded 58 qualifying spots for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, released Thursday afternoon.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale and sophomore Peyton Hall lead the way at No. 8 in the 125-pound and 165-pound weight classes, respectively. Cardinale is the highest ranked wrestler out of the Big 12, while Hall is the second ranked wrestler in the conference behind Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole at No. 2. Redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram rounds out the trio at No. 25 overall and sixth in the Big 12 among the heavyweight division.

Coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class.

Along with Hall at No. 1 and Wolfgram at No. 22, sophomore Dennis Robin (174) and redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman (184) check in the latest top-33 ratings percentage index (RPI). Robin holds up at No. 33 and Carman sits at No. 21.

The RPI is a calculation that consists of three factors: winning percentage, opponent winning percentage (strength of schedule) and opponent’s opponent winning percentage (opponent’s strength of schedule). Only matches against Division I opponents at the designated weight class count towards the RPI and a wrestler needs to have wrestled 15 matches to be ranked.

In addition, the Big 12 received the second most bids to the NCAA Championships out of the seven wrestling conferences. The Big Ten Conference collected a conference-high 88 spots. A breakdown by conference and weight class is shown below:

Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 HWT Total ACC 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 39 Big 12 6 6 7 4 6 4 8 4 7 6 58 Big Ten 10 10 7 7 7 7 8 12 11 9 88 EIWA 4 2 4 4 5 7 4 3 5 4 42 MAC 1 1 3 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 22 PAC-12 3 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 1 2 23 SoCon 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 15 Allocations 29 29 28 29 28 29 29 29 29 28 287 At-Large 4 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 43

Each qualifying tournament received pre-allocations to the national tournament based on regular season performance by conference wrestlers through February 20. The pre-allocations are determined using a sliding scale of a .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ rank, and top 30 ratings percentage index (RPI) with a maximum of 29 pre-allocations per weight class.

Following the completion of all conference tournaments, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 43 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 8, while final brackets and seeding will be announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. ET.

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete at the 2022 Big 12 Championship on March 5-6. The event will take place at the BOK Center for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.