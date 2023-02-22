Tickets are on sale now for the West Virginia baseball team’s game at PNC Park against Pitt on Wednesday, April 19.



Tickets are available here. Mountaineer fans can purchase tickets for $7 by using the promo code “WVU.” For students, tickets will be free with their @mix.wvu.edu emails by clicking here.



The Backyard Brawl matchup at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates is set for a 6 p.m. ET first pitch.



This season’s contest marks the third time the Backyard Brawl will be played at PNC Park with the Mountaineers winning both previous matchups, a 9-4 decision in 2019 and a 3-2, 11-inning win in 2022.



Overall, the Mountaineers are 4-0 at PNC Park, with a 4-2 win against Penn State in 2017 and a 3-2, 10-inning walk-off win vs. PSU in 2018.



In WVU’s oldest and most-played rivalry, West Virginia is 112-90 all-time against Pitt. The Mountaineers have won two in a row in the series and nine of the last 11. The two teams first met in 1895 and have played at least once every season except the shortened 2020 campaign since 2008. In addition to April 19 at PNC Park, the two teams will square off on May 3, in Morgantown and May 10, at Charles L. Cost Field on Pitt’s campus.



The meeting with Pitt is part of WVU’s 55-game schedule, which features 24 home games at Monongalia County Ballpark and 29 games against teams that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.



Season tickets and mini-packages for the 2023 season are on sale now. Fans can join the excitement of WVU baseball and support the Mountaineers by purchasing tickets at WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum.