Times and network partners announced for first three WVU football games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s first three football games for the 2021 season have been announced by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conference offices.

West Virginia’s season opener at Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., ET.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Long Island on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 5 p.m., ET.

On Sept. 18, the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech will be televised on FS1 at noon, ET.

Starting at Oklahoma on Sept. 25, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

