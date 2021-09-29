Tip time, network announced for WVU’s clash with Arkansas in Big 12/SEC Challenge

West Virginia’s clash with Arkansas will tip off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.

The Mountaineers and the Razorbacks will play for the second time in history at Arkansas’s Bud Walton Arena as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will be shown on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Big 12 currently holds the all-time advantage in the inter-league competition, 44-35. West Virginia, on the other hand, has struggled in the competion, picking up just two wins in nine appearances. In 2020, the Mountaineers faced Florida, falling 85-80 at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s the rest of the lineup for this year’s event:

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 29

LSU at TCU (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn (ESPN or ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Arkansas (ESPN or ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa State (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:00 p.m.

Kansas State at Ole Miss (ESPNU), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Florida (ESPN or ESPN2), 3:00 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN), 5:00 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas (ESPN), 7:00 p.m.