Tip time set for WVU hoops home game vs. Texas Tech

WVU basketball fans in the student section at the WVU Coliseum cheer against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. Their Mountaineers fell 77-68 to the Bears. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time has been set for the Feb. 5 contest between WVU hoops and Texas Tech.

The Big 12 Conference has announced that next Saturday’s game will begin at 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum. The original schedule noted that the game would begin at either noon or 2 p.m.

The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. The television network will be determined six days before the game.

The Red Raiders defeated the Mountaineers Saturday in the most recent matchup between the two teams, but WVU holds a 16-7 edge in the all-time series.

West Virginia’s next game is coming up Wednesday at 8 p.m. against Oklahoma, the first meeting of the season between the two conference foes. The Mountaineers will then travel to Arkansas Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.