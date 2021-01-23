Tony Fields II receives invite to new-look NFL Combine

Tony Fields II is one step closer to the pros after receiving an invitation to the NFL Combine, the linebacker announced on Twitter on Friday night.

Blessed to receive a invite to the 2021 NFL Combine🙏 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) January 23, 2021

The former Arizona transfer is one of two former Mountaineers to signal his intention to play pro ball, along with defensive tackle Darius Stills. After playing in nine games with West Virginia, he led the team with 88 tackles, while adding a sack and an interception.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Fields opted out of WVU’s Liberty Bowl clash with Army. In his announcement, however, he made it clear that he enjoyed his time in Morgantown.

“My short time, in Almost Heaven, has been unforgettable,” he wrote. “Sadly, dude to COVID-19 I didn’t get the full fan experience at the Milan Puskar Stadium. Nonetheless, every Saturday, the energy felt was incredible. Thank you, Mountaineer fans, for your endless support this year.”

This year’s combine will look significantly different, according to multiple reports. All workouts will be conducted at on-campus pro days rather than in its traditional destination of Indianapolis, while all interviews will be conducted virtually.