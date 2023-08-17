Just days before the school’s fall enrollment deadline, WVU basketball is adding Eastern Michigan transfer Noah Farrakhan.

Farrakhan – a guard – confirmed his commitment Thursday in a Twitter post.

He played the last two seasons at Eastern Michigan after transferring from East Carolina. In his first year at Eastern Michigan, he averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

As a junior, he averaged 12.1 points per game, while upping his rebound average to 4.1 boards per game. He recorded 26 points, a season-high, in a January game against Northern Illinois.

In total, he started 54 games at Eastern Michigan.

A native of Newark, New Jersey, he played high school ball at IMG Academy and The Patrick School. He earned three-star prospect status and was tabbed as the No. 10 player from New Jersey in 2019.

Prior to Farrakhan’s commitment, WVU had one more roster spot to fill for the 2023-24 season. If Farrakhan is joining WVU as an undergraduate transfer, he will need an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility as a two-time transfer.