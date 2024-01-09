MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU defense continues to get reinforcements for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, the program announced senior outside linebacker Ty French, a transfer from Gardner-Webb, has signed a grant-in-aid. He has one year of eligibility remaining with two years to complete it.

The Moultrie, Georgia, native is a four-time All-Big South Conference First-Team honoree. He finished his career at Gardner-Webb with the program record in career sacks (34.5) and career tackles for loss (61).

French, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, played in 41 games for the Bulldogs, amassing 239 total tackles. The Buck Buchanan Award Finalsit helped the program claim the Big South Conference Championship and an appearance in the first round of the FCS playoffs this past season. He finished the year with 68 tackles, including 9.5 sacks. His 22.5 tackles for loss ranked No. 10 nationally and tied for the eighth-most in a single season. He also added five pass breakups and forced three fumbles this season.

The Mountaineers announced the signing of former Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico on Monday while former Old Dominion safety Tahj Ra-El also announced his commitment to the program.