WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey walks back to the dugout after exchanging lineup cards at PNC Park in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

Randy Mazey is reloading his bullpen.

Keegan Allen, a reliever from Oklahoma, officially announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Thursday in a tweet. Allen entered the portal on June 29.

The native of Rogers, Arkansas made nine appearances for the Sooners in 2022, tossing seven full innings as a freshman. Allen finished the season without a decision and a 9.00 ERA. with eight strikeouts. He did not appear in Oklahoma’s postseason run to the College World Series.

Perfect Game rated Allen as the second-best prospect out of Arkansas in the 2021 recruiting class, as well as the No. 68 right-handed pitcher in the nation.

Allen is WVU’s first addition through the transfer portal this season. The Mountaineers have lost one reliever to the portal, Zach Ottinger, who left the program as a graduate transfer in June.