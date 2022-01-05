Transfer running back Wilkerson picks WVU football

Neal Brown adds another piece from the transfer portal

Neal Brown is adding another transfer running back to his roster — and this time, he’s getting a fresh talent.

Sy’Veon Wilkerson officially announced his intention to join the Mountaineers on Tuesday night after a breakout freshman season with Delaware State in 2021. He is the fifth Division I transfer to select the Mountaineers this offseason.

Wilkerson led the Hornets in rushing in 2021, dashing for 848 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 attempts. He had two 100-yard rushing games, including a season-high 169-yard performance as he helped his team defeat Wagner on the road on Oct. 2. He also had a 3-touchdown game in his college debut against Bowie State — one of his three 90-plus yard games.

As the transfer portal consumes the college football landscap, the Elkridge, Md. native joins a growing list of D-I additions to the roster, which includes former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon and former Cincinnati defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton, one of the top prospects from West Virginia in the 2021 class.

Wilkerson was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by 247Sports out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School.

