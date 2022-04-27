WVU baseball ends eventful week with rout of No. 9 Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pitcher Trey Braithwaite came to West Virginia over the offseason as the all-time saves leader in Navy baseball history.

The veteran reliever has continued his successful collegiate career this season with the Mountaineers.

Braithwaite is 2-0 this season with a 1.08 ERA. He also has five saves, four of which have come in his last six outings.

The fifth-year senior hurler has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Braithwaite has made 16 appearances on the mound, which have spanned 25 innings. Over that time, he has allowed just three earned runs, while striking out 26 would-be batters. He has also held opposing hitters to a .117 batting average.

The Winchester, Virginia native was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on April 4.

Braithwaite is no stranger to the NCBWA Watch List.

While with Navy, he was named to the 2019 Midseason Watch List, and then to the 2020 Preseason Watch List.

Braithwaite was also one of three WVU pitchers named to the Preseason Watch List ahead of this season.

The former Midshipmen has not only been one of the top performers for WVU this season, but he has been arguably the best of the five transfers that Randy Mazey brought in over the offseason.

Braithwaite is fifth in the Big 12 in saves. He also leads West Virginia with an impressive 0.88 WHIP.