MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior linebacker Lee Kpogba leads WVU in total tackles with 22 through three games. The fact that Kpogba is at the top of the list is not a surprise, he led the Mountaineers in that category with 92 last season, but you could say that about the player right behind him on that list.

Redshirt freshman Trey Lathan went from a very limited role last year to starting at WILL linebacker this season. That position was the biggest question mark for Jordan Lesley’s defense entering the season.

Three games in, it’s anything but.

“We went into this season, quite honestly, putting a little more pressure than someone that age is ready for because that was our hole,” Lesley said. “[Lathan has] really, really stepped up. That growth continues week by week.”

Lathan has three starts under his belt at WILL, but he has also switched around with Kpogba at MIKE depending on the game situation. He’s right behind Kpogba with 17 total tackles and leads the team with six quarterback hurries.

The Goulds, Florida, native finished with a team-high and career-best eight tackles last weekend vs. Pitt.

“He’s still a young player. He’s athletic. He’s aggressive,” Lesley said. “Trey’s best football is ahead of him and he’s really taken a big step in an area we needed a big step.”

If you ask Lathan for his self-evaluation, he’ll tell you he’s played “just okay” to start the season. As a player who grew up playing wide receiver, he’s still learning formations and offensive tendencies from the defensive side of the ball, but he does credit that experience with his ability to identify routes quickly.

Lathan has grown up in a hurry as he made his first career start in front of more than 110 thousand fans at Penn State, but having a teammate like Kpogba support him on and off the field has eased his transition into a key member of WVU’s defense.

“Playing beside Lee is great,” Lathan said. “He’s a great player, great role model, great leader. He just motivates me in so many different ways. Before games, he’s my roommate in the hotel so he’ll talk to me and guide me on what to do since I just started playing. He’s been really helpful.”

Another player that has influenced Lathan is his former high school teammate who is now with him in Morgantown: sophomore running back CJ Donaldson.

The two grew up as competitors, but that all changed when they both attended Gulliver Prep.

“I really think of CJ as my brother, for real,” Lathan said.

Last season, he watched from the sidelines as Donaldson, a player he knew as primarily a wide receiver, had a breakout season as a running back. As Donaldson’s success continued each week, so did Lathan’s confidence in his own ability to do the same thing.

“Seeing him do it, that just made me go harder. That’s when I realized that I am really next up,” Lathan said. “It motivated me to go harder and put the extra time in so I could play just like he did.”

It may have taken an extra season, but now, Lathan is a starter and making his presence known immediately just like Donaldson did.

Earlier this week, Lathan reminisced on their high school days when he would line up at cornerback and Donaldson at receiver and they would match up 1-on-1. Lathan said it got very competitive and there was a lot of chirping, but according to him, Donaldson only got the best of him twice.

Lathan also remembers when he first committed to WVU and Donaldson was committed to another program. He reached out and did his best recruiting pitch to sell Donaldson on joining the Mountaineers.

“He told me a couple of times how thankful he is for me telling him about West Virginia,” Lathan said.

While he doesn’t take credit for Donaldson coming to Morgantown, it was a decision that ended up helping both players in the long run.