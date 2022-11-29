MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the all-region first team. Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and junior AJ Rodriguez were recognized on the third team, each earning their first career United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster earns her fourth career accolade on the All-Midwest Region Team, as well as her third as a member of the first team. She started every match for which she was available and led the team with 9,249 career minutes. Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia’s regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record for career starts. She finished her career with 101 starts.

The three-time co-caption netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022, with all three goals credited as game winners and her assist coming on a game-winning goal in the final match of the regular season. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal in WVU’s Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.

Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year, and she is a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.

An Ottawa, Ontario, native, Massey started all 23 matches in goal this season, playing 2,079 minutes of action. She tallied 10 shutouts in 2022, moving her career total to 20. With 77 saves on the year, Massey surpassed 100 career stops this season and sits at No. 7 in program history with 148 total saves. She tied her single-game career-high of seven saves twice this year.

Massey was named the 2022 Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year, highlighting West Virginia’s All-Big 12 honorees. With the honor, she became WVU’s first goalkeeper of the year in program history. Massey also was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, her second All-Big 12 honor and first on the first team.

Rodriguez became a consistent member of WVU’s starting lineup for the first time this season, starting all 23 matches. The Mountaineers’ co-leading goal scorer in 2022, she netted five goals to sit No. 2 on the team with 10 points on the season. A native of Austin, Texas, Rodriguez tallied her first career brace when she propelled WVU in a come-from-behind, 3-2 win at Oklahoma on Oct. 23.

Additionally, Rodriguez earned her first career All-Big 12 honor this season, as she was tabbed to the second team.

West Virginia’s three all-region selections mark the third consecutive season that WVU has placed three student-athletes on the All-Midwest Region Team.

The Mountaineers completed their 27th season of competition with an overall record of 11-5-7, including a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia secured its 18th conference title after winning the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, marking its 10th Big 12 title all time. WVU earned the Big 12’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round in its 22nd tournament appearance. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown led the squad to its 23rd consecutive season with 10 wins or more, as she has never had a losing season as the program’s only head coach.