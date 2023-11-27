Three WVU women's soccer alumnists aim to make the Team Canada roster with good performances in upcoming friendlies

Three of the top players to come out of the West Virginia University women’s soccer program in recent history will be back on the international stage later this week.

The Canada Women’s National Team has announced its roster for a pair of upcoming friendly matches against Australia, and three former Mountaineers — Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Bianca St-Georges — will be in uniform.

Buchanan and Lawrence have become staples for Team Canada. The duo have been part of Canada’s women’s national soccer team since 2013 and were part of Canada’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster. Both Buchanan and Lawrence were also part of the team in 2021 that won Olympic Gold over Sweden.

St-Georges is in her third season being part of the Canadian national team roster. She made her debut in June 2021, though she was one of the last cuts from the final roster ahead of that year’s Summer Olympics in Japan. With the 2024 Summer Olympics in the not-so-distant future, St-Georges could be auditioning for a spot on the Olympic roster.

All three former Mountaineers have enjoyed decorated careers at the collegiate and international levels.

Lawrence was ranked among the 10 best women’s soccer players in the world in the 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or award list. At West Virginia, she was a three-time All-American and twice a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

Buchanan won the Hermann Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in college soccer, in her final season at WVU. She has appeared in the sixth-most matches (138) in Canada women’s national soccer team history.

St-Georges earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2015 and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 as a senior.

Canada’s first friendly against Australia will be held on Friday, Dec. 1. The two teams will square off four days later on Dec. 5.