The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year.

Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year.

Stills earns his second first team all-conference honor, repeating his performance from last year. Stills wrapped up his WVU career with 26 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Fellow Mountaineer Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who announced his decision to enter his name into the NFL Draft Wednesday, earned second team All-Big 12 honors. The veteran wideout caught a career-high 62 passes for 675 yards this season. He also more than doubled his career touchdown total, by tallying seven scoring grabs.

Six other WVU football players earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. They are Jasir Cox, C.J. Donaldson, Sam James, Jordan Jefferson, Lee Kpogba, and Wyatt Milum.

Kpogba led West Virginia with 92 total tackles this year. Jefferson produced a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss and pass breakups. James led West Virginia with 745 receiving yards. Donaldson had a breakout freshman season before suffering a season-ending injury. He rushed for a team-best eight touchdowns this year.