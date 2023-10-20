MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University men’s soccer players were named to the TopDrawerSoccer Midseason Top 100 lists this week. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira clocks in as the 10th-ranked player in the country with senior Yutaro Tsukada coming in at No. 51. Constantinos Christou earned the No. 20 slot on the top 100 freshmen list.

Caldeira is coming off a historic performance against No. 1 Marshall, scoring a hat trick against the previously undefeated Thundering Herd. This season, the sophomore is second in the nation with 12 goals and fifth with 25 points.

Tsukada leads WVU and is third in the country with nine assists, picking up his latest in the Mountain State Derby on Wednesday. He has also contributed four goals to give him 17 points this season.

Christou has been a strong presence in the midfield in his first year with the Mountaineers. The Cyprus native has played in all 14 games with eight starts and has tallied one goal and one assist. His first career goal came against the Herd on Wednesday to put the finishing touches on a 5-2 victory.

The No. 5 Mountaineers will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to Coastal Carolina. Kickoff from Conway, South Carolina is set for 7 p.m.