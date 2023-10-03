MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior Yutaro Tsukada of the No. 4 West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week.

In two games, Tsukada collected six points, scoring a goal while adding four assists in two road wins at UNC Greensboro and Georgia State.

He opened the week with two assists against the Spartans in a 2-1 win which included a stellar free kick in the 81st minute leading to the game-winning goal. Against the Panthers, he found the back of the net to open the scoring for WVU before dishing out two assists in a 4-3 win, leading the Mountaineers to their first Sun Belt victory of the season.

The Tokyo native is the second Mountaineer to take home Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week this season, joining sophomore Marcus Caldeira, who earned the honor after his game-winning goal against No. 3 Portland earlier this year.

Nationally, Tsukada earned spots on both the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News Teams of the Week as well.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Wednesday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium against Loyola Maryland. Kickoff against the Greyhounds is set for 6 p.m.