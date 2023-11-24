MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mary Tucker wrapped up competition at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar on Friday, making appearances in both the air rifle and smallbore finals at the event.

In smallbore action, Tucker qualified in a tie for first place with a 591 before finishing in seventh place during the final. She took sixth with a 631.7 in air rifle qualifying and then finished in eighth place in the finals.

Eight Mountaineers are set to compete at part II of the Olympic Trials on December 8-13, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. West Virginia returns to NCAA action on Saturday, Jan. 20, when they host Army at the WVU Rifle Range in Morgantown.