MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior Tevin Tucker has been named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, a slick-fielding shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

“It’s crunch time in college baseball as teams head to their respective conference tournaments and look ahead to the playoffs,” said Wallace Award co-chair Larry Wallace. “The cream of the crop rises, and it is no different with this field of shortstops in this year’s semifinalists list. More importantly, we look for leaders as well as big character guys to represent our Brooks Wallace Award each year and expect to find that young man in the weeks to come.”

A four-year starter, Tucker is enjoying his best season as a Mountaineer, hitting .331 with a home run, eight doubles, three triples, 20 RBI and 55 runs scored. He also has a .477 on-base percentage and 18 stolen bases.

The Prince George, Virginia, native has also made some spectacular defensive plays at short and has a .980 fielding percentage in Big 12 play as West Virginia sits at the top of the standings by two games.

Tucker and the rest of the Mountaineers will close out the regular season this week as they head to Texas for a three-game series. First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m.