MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle fifth-year senior Mary Tucker has secured her roster spot on the United States Olympic Team in air rifle ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled for this summer.

The Sarasota, Florida native finished with an overall score of 3169.7 to claim her spot on the team. Sagen Maddalena finished in second place and also qualified for the Olympics with a mark of 3164.7.

Tucker laid claim to all three parts of the Olympic Trails, including taking first place during today’s final to also claim the Olympic Trail Part III title.

The Sarasota, Florida native posted scores of 631.6 and 631.7 across the opening two relays. The marks were her third and fourth-highest relay scores of the qualifiers.

Tucker will become the 20th member of the West Virginia University rifle team to compete at an Olympic Games and is the 14th to represent the United States.

Gavin Barnick also competed at the event where he qualified for the finals and turned in a fourth-place finish. He posted a 625.1 in the opening relay and added a 624.0 on day two.

The Menasha, Wisconsin native finished in 7th place on the overall leaderboard after three parts of the trials with a total score of 3130.4. Ivan Roe earned a spot on Team USA on the men’s side with a score of 3159.4.

Former West Virginia rifle team members Ginny Thrasher and Jared Eddy also competed at the event where the pair each made their respective finals. Thrasher finished in seventh (3137.7) and Eddy took eighth (3119.2).

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

The Mountaineers close out smallbore Olympic qualifying from March 17-19 in Fort Moore, Georgia with Part III of the trials. Tucker and Molly McGhin sit in first and third on the overall women’s leaderboard while Matt Sanchez and Barnick with in eighth and ninth on the men’s side. At the end of the event, selections for the Team USA in smallbore will be announced.