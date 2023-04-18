MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sean Reagan has been on Neal Brown’s staff since Brown took over the Mountaineer football program in 2019. Reagan was the quarterbacks coach for three seasons until the arrival of former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in January of 2022.

Harrell also coached the quarterbacks, which moved Reagan to the tight end room.

This offseason, he was moved back to his original role of being in charge of the QBs, as running backs coach Chad Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“I guess you could say a new fire. I’m excited every day to go in that room and coach those guys,” Reagan said. “I love that position. That’s where I’m comfortable. That’s where I’m best at. Blessed to be back in that room.”

The last time Reagan coached the position, Jarret Doege was WVU’s starter, and Garrett Greene was a redshirt freshman. This time around, Greene, a junior, is battling with redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol for the starting job.

With 21 career games and two starts under his belt, Greene is the most veteran player at the position on WVU’s roster.

“Garrett has all the energy in the world. With age, he’s matured and taken that energy and turned it into leadership. That’s gone a long way,” he said.

Reagan has been impressed with the all-around improvements made by the quarterbacks in 12 of the 13 practices this spring.

When it comes to Tuesday’s showing, that’s a different story

“Probably our worst day at quarterback. Up until today, I’ve been very, very pleased with where we are between Garrett and Nicco,” Reagan said. “Going into today, between the two, I think we were somewhere around 70 percent completion percentage. We were in the upper 80s, lower 90s in decision making, run reads, and RPOs.”

In terms of what went wrong on Tuesday, Reagan said it was a little bit of everything.

“We were inaccurate with the ball. They’ll probably want to blame it on the wind, but the wind blows in the mountains, too. Decision-wise, eyes weren’t in the right place. We really focused on that all spring about our eyes being where they need to be, and they’ve done a really, really good job of that the last two weeks. We just weren’t ready to go, bottom line.”

Reagan noted those percentages he was pleased with will all drop a bit after Tuesday. However, he isn’t worried about that having an impact over the final few days of the spring.

That is because one of the things he loves about the quarterback room is their ability to bounce back.

“They’ll be ready on Thursday,” Reagan said. “If they have an off day, they usually bounce back really strong so I would expect them to come out lights out on Thursday.”

That will mark WVU’s last closed spring practice before the Gold-Blue game. The annual scrimmage will mark the 15th and final practice.

“Anytime you put a game behind something your emotions are going to be a little bit higher. They need to control that and continue to do what they’ve done really well this spring,” Reagan said. “Control your eyes, make the right decisions, and let the other 10 people help you be successful on offense.”

Head coach Neal Brown said the program won’t be making a decision between Greene or Marchiol anytime soon. The evaluation process started near the end of last season and will continue through the summer and into the start of fall camp.

“If they keep battling the way they are right now, it’s going to be a tough decision. Both of those guys are executing at a high level,” Reagan said. “It’s going to come down to who is more detailed most of the time.”