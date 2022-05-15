MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Two former Mountaineers spent their Sunday out on the big league bump. It was Alex Manoah’s fifth start of the season for the Blue Jays while Michael Grove made his MLB debut with the LA Dodgers.

Grove got the call-up for the series finale against the Phillies. His first career start in a Dodgers uniform saw four hits, four runs, zero earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts. The Wheeling, West Virginia, native tossed 70 pitches in 3.2 innings of work.

Due to injuries, Grove is LA’s second pitcher to make his MLB debut in the last five games.

Manoah put in another solid outing. In six innings, he allowed five hits, three runs, one earned run and fanned four batters. The Toronto bats couldn’t make anything happen, giving Tampa Bay the 3-0 victory. It marked Manoah’s first loss of the season.

Through three starts, Manoah has tallied 14 total strikeouts in the month of May. His 2022 record is 4-1 with 39 K in 42 innings pitched with a 1.71 ERA.

Grove and Manoah are the only two active former WVU players in the majors as John Means is out for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery.