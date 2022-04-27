For the first time in program history, two West Virginia University golfers finished in the Top 25 at the Big 12 Championship, held this week at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins finished tied for 25th place. Goetz shot rounds of 75-73-76=224 (+8) and Perkins posted rounds of 75-74-75=224 (+8). Goetz and Perkins recorded WVU’s fifth-best scores all-time at the Big 12 Championship in relation to par.

“I appreciate the hard work Mark and Logan have put into their careers at WVU,” coach Sean Covich said. “They joined us in our third year as a program and have helped us build year by year.”

Sophomore Jackson Davenport tied for 40th place with rounds of 74-80-76=230 (+14), junior Trent Tipton finished in 45th place by shooting 83-77-79=239 (+23) and senior Kurtis Grant placed 46th with rounds of 84-83-76=243 (+27).

West Virginia finished in 10th place with rounds of 307-304-303=913 (+50), four shots behind Kansas State.