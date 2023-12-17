MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Coliseum will be rocking. Mark Kellogg’s WVU women’s basketball team is a perfect 9-0. As they search for a 10th consecutive win to open up this season on Monday, at least 5,000 local youngsters will be screaming at the top of their lungs for everyone on the court to hear.

“I think it gives you an extra boost in those games, because all the kids are there, they’re looking up to you, that kind of thing. So, I think it gives everyone a little bit of a boost,” forward Kylee Blacksten said last week.

Monday’s contest against Wright State (6-4) is West Virginia’s annual Education Day game. The contest comes with an early — 10 a.m. ET — tip-off, and thousands of young Mountaineer fans who will break out of school for a few hours to be there.

“That’ll be a fun game, the kid game. It’s always loud. I think there’s 6,000-plus of those little suckers coming into the Coliseum. So, I may have to get the earplugs out, or just put on the big Beats or something, I don’t know, I may look a little different for that one,” Kellogg joked. “They do create great energy, so it’s a fun game for us, and our kids will get excited for that.”

The early start is a change of pace for the Mountaineers. While they did play early in the day during their trip to Puerto Rico, this will be their earliest start time of the season. That means a break in the normal routine. Kellogg and his staff are counting on the players to be responsible Monday morning as they prepare to play.

“We won’t have shootaround. We may give them, like literally, their pre-game meal, I think, we’re going to give it to them the night before and say hey, here’s your breakfast burrito, and here’s your fruit cup. But you’ve got to take a picture of it at like 7 a.m. and make sure that you actually did get up, and that you ate it and took care of yourself. And I think we have a mature enough team to do that,” Kellogg said.

Based on how they’ve played this season, a shootaround may not be completely necessary for the undefeated Mountaineers. West Virginia averages 81.1 points per game, ranks third in the Big 12 in shooting percentage (48%), and fourth in the conference in three-point shooting percentage (38.3%). More importantly, though, the defense with which Kellogg’s team plays does not require the early-morning shooting session.

The Mountaineers are forcing an astounding 25.1 turnovers per game. That ranks fourth in the nation, and second-best among Power 5 teams. West Virginia ranks third in the nation in steals per game (14.8), and fourth in the NCAA in turnover margin (+9.89).

Led by reigning Big 12 Player of the Week JJ Quinerly, West Virginia collected 17 steals and forced 25 turnovers last time out against Delaware State. It was the fifth time this season WVU had swiped at least 17 steals, and the sixth time they forced as many or more turnovers.

Maybe the most impressive statistic is this: according to sports-reference.com, a whopping 19.7 percent of possessions by WVU’s opponents have resulted in a steal for the Mountaineers. That rate leads all of Division I women’s basketball.

As impressive as West Virginia has been this year, there are areas of WVU’s game that Kellogg is still searching for improvements. Production out of post players is one, though the first-year head coach has liked what he’s seen from that group lately.

“Our post play’s come a long way just in nine games. We didn’t trust a whole lot of each other, I didn’t think, the first couple of games. Assists were down, we weren’t throwing it into the post when we needed to be,” said Kellogg. “I think now we’ve had a conscious effort of getting it in there and allowing them to kind of show us what they’re capable of.”

Post players like Blacksten and Tavy Diggs helped West Virginia’s bigs account for 38 of WVU’s season-high 107 points in the win over Delaware State. One of only four listed forwards on the roster, Diggs netted double-digits in points for the third time in the last four games. She is averaging 10 points and 5.75 rebounds over that stretch.

She has not only shown off her abilities in the low post, but also her abilities to be a ball-handling big on a fast break.

“Full-court dribbling Tavy, that’s always been in my game. When I was in high school, I had to learn how to dribble,” she said. “So, dribbling’s always been in my game. So, I think this year is just having the freedom to do it and showcase a little more.”

Visiting Wright State is led by veteran guard Alexis Hutchinson. She paces the Raiders with 17 points per game. Guards Layne Farrell (11.9 ppg) and Kacee Baumhower (11.5) also average double figures in points. Forward Rachel Loobie is the Raiders’ leading rebounder at 6.9 boards per game.

Wright State lost its only game of the season to a Power 5 opponent in mid-November. The Raiders have dropped two of their last three contests, overall. Wright State averages 23.3 three-point attempts per game, and at 35.6 percent, is among the 50 most-efficient teams in the country when it comes to shooting beyond the arc. However, it should be noted that WVU ranks 18th in the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage at 38.3 percent.

Diggs, Blacksten, Quinerly and the rest of the Mountaineers look to move to 10-0 on Monday. A 10th consecutive win to start the season would put the 2023-24 club in a tie with the 2002-03 Mountaineer women’s team for the fourth-best start in program history. The game will be streamed exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.