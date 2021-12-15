United Soccer Coaches place WVU men’s soccer at No. 8 in final poll of 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team was placed at No. 8 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25, as announced by the organization.

The ranking marks the highest finish in program history in the United Soccer Coaches poll, as well as the 11th time the Mountaineers have been in at least one poll’s top 10 this season.

Clemson, the 2021 National Champion, tops the poll, ahead of national runner-up Washington at No. 2. Georgetown finished at No. 3, ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Oregon State.

Pitt was slotted at No. 6, while No. 7 Saint Louis, No. 8 WVU, No. 9 New Hampshire and No. 10 Tulsa rounded out the top 10.

The Mountaineers are one of two Mid-American Conference teams ranked in the final 2021 poll, as Northern Illinois checked in at No. 21. Additionally, Bowling Green, Akron and Georgia State received votes.

Elsewhere, West Virginia finished at No. 7 in the final TopDrawerSoccer poll, as well as No. 8 in the College Soccer News finale.

WVU, which reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981, finished 12-3-6 on the year, including 4-1-1 in MAC play. The Mountaineers were seeded No. 11 in the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time they earned a national seed in the event since 2007. The club finished 8-0-3 at home, good for its first unbeaten campaign at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium since 2007.

Redshirt sophomore defender Bjarne Thiesen was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, while fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris and sophomore midfielder Ryan Baer were all-region selections.

Additionally, four Mountaineers earned All-MAC recognition, as junior midfielder Luke McCormick was placed on the conference’s first team, while Morris, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky and sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi were picked for the second team.