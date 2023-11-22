MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced special Black Friday/Cyber Monday ticket offers for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets for the men’s basketball game against Radford (Dec. 20) will be available for $5 or $10 depending on seat location and all tickets for the game against Toledo (Dec. 23) will be available for just $10. WVU’s Big 12 Conference special ticket offer will be for the matchup with UCF (Feb. 20) and will be available for just $10.

Tickets for all remaining women’s basketball home games this season will be available for just $5 per ticket.

These special, limited time, offers will be available from Friday, Nov. 24 at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. To purchase these special ticket offers, CLICK HERE.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, tickets all games will return to regular prices.