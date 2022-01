MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team’s final tri-meet against No. 4 Oklahoma State and Columbia on Sunday, Jan. 16, inside the WVU Coliseum, has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

At this time neither dual has been rescheduled.

The Mountaineers return to action for back-to-back Big 12 road duals from Jan. 28-29. They open the weekend against South Dakota State on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, before battling North Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.