Updated NCAA Coaches’ Rankings announced for wrestling

The second NCAA Division I Wrestling Coaches’ Panel Rankings were released by the NCAA on Friday.

Redshirt juniors Noah Adams (197) and Killian Cardinale (125), redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan (133) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) of the West Virginia University wrestling team appear in the top 33 of their respective weight classes.

To be eligible for the second rankings, wrestlers must have participated in at least three matches against Division I opponents in the weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days. For the final coaches’ ranking, wrestlers will need a minimum of four matches against Division I foes in the weight class.

Adams, a native of Coal City, West Virginia, comes in as WVU’s highest-ranked wrestler, checking in at No. 6 in his respective weight class of 197 pounds. He finished the regular season with a 10-2 mark and has topped a trio of ranked opponents throughout the year.

Sullivan, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, appears at No. 16 in the 133-pound pool, moving up three spots from his previous rank of No. 19 in the rankings released on Feb. 11. He holds a 7-2 record on the year and is 4-0 in dual matches.

Hall, a native of Chester, West Virginia, ranks No. 20 at 165 pounds, moving up one spot from his previous rank of No. 21. He is tied with Adams for the team lead with 10 wins. He also is 3-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Cardinale, a native of Bristow, Virginia, rounds out the Mountaineers in the rankings, as he moves up two spots from his previous rank of No. 24 to sit at No. 22 in the 125-pound pool. He finished the regular season with a 7-3 mark, winning six of his last seven matches.

Of note, the rankings are compiled by a vote of coaches representing each conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-7. Action starts Saturday with preliminary and quarterfinal rounds set for a noon ET start.



The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will take place at 6 p.m. ET that evening. The consolation semifinals, as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will start at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, with the championship matches set for 6 p.m. ET.



The first three sessions of the championship will be distributed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform, while the championship matches will be televised live on ESPN2. All matches from the championship also will be available on the ESPN App.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.