VIDEO: After season-opening victory, Stratford turns attention to No. 3 Pitt

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Six Fayette County Schools are under mask mandate next week
Top Stories
Princeton Community Hospital asking public to avoid ER if possible after rise in COVID cases
Judge blocks Florida governor’s mask mandate ban
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 184 new breakthrough cases, Raleigh County surpasses 8,000 total cases
Funeral for WV State Trooper happening in Fayette County
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Isolated showers fade overnight, hot and muggy weekend ahead
Video
Top Stories
Foggy Start, More Showers Possible Friday
Video
Showers exit, fog enters tonight, warm with iso. showers Friday
Video
Slow-Moving Storms Possible Again Thursday Afternoon
Video
More showers build in; heat stays in place Thursday
Video
Contests
Back To School Photo Contest
Backyard BBQ
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP source: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB
Top Stories
DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley and narrowly misses a 59
Top Stories
Cardinals-Saints kickoff moved up as Ida threatens Louisiana
Louisville suspends head coach Chris Mack for 6 games
NBA memo: Those around players, refs must be vaccinated
Americans rally to tie Great Britain & Ireland in Curtis Cup
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Adventure On! Freedom Festival
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: After season-opening victory, Stratford turns attention to No. 3 Pitt
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 04:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 04:02 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: After season-opening victory, Stratford turns attention to No. 3 Pitt
Video
No. 12 WVU women’s soccer looks to recoup with Bucknell road trip
Video
Reports: Big 12 considering expansion, BYU named as candidate
Lyons Announces Contract Extension for Bob Huggins
WVU volleyball sweeps Loyola in season opener
Video
WVU women’s basketball announces matchups for Florida tournaments
The Return of the Neal Brown Television Show Marks the Start of Football Season
Report: Huggins, WVU agree to extension
Dromers opens, Bourlot Jaeggi closes for WVU as Mountaineers take win vs. RMU
Video
Defensive tenacity on Stratford’s mind ahead of season opener
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Six Fayette County Schools are under mask mandate next week
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 184 new breakthrough cases, Raleigh County surpasses 8,000 total cases
Raleigh County buildings and offices to start requiring masks
Funeral for WV State Trooper happening in Fayette County
Local family visited by 100’s of Hummingbirds
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms 13 additional deaths, more than 1,400 new cases
WVSP to set up DUI checkpoint on Route 19 in Raleigh County
WV VACCINE LOTTERY: Registration now open for ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2
National 2-1-1 day brings awareness to United Way’s hotline
Video
Judge blocks Florida governor’s mask mandate ban
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated