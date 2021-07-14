VIDEO: Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Football Media Days officially kicked off in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday morning, and it all got started with a press conference from conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Bowlsby discussed all of the biggest storylines heading into this fall’s football season, including the league’s bowl game success in 2020, vaccination guidelines for the upcoming year and an overview of this year’s squads.

Bowlsby, a member of the College Football Playoff’s working group, also further broke down the prospect of an expanded 12-team playoff, which could go into effect in the coming seasons.

You can watch the full press conference above.