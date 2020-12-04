VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
UPDATE: Suspect killed in Wayne County standoff
Video
Top Stories
2-year-old child dies in house fire in Monongalia County, Fire Marshals say
Top Stories
59News collects toys for less fortunate children
Venezuela’s Maduro seeks to tighten his grip via election
Saudi FM says ‘final agreement’ in Qatar crisis within reach
Phase 1 vaccine distribution plan announced
Video
2020 Election
2020 General Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Rain Tonight, Mountain Mixing Tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Rain Returns Tomorrow
Video
Dry today, rain returns tomorrow
Video
Another Cold Night. Warmer Tomorrow
Video
November in Review: A look back at last month’s weather
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
COVID-19 issues postpone Vandy-Georgia; no Fuller this week
Top Stories
NFL further limits player access to facilities amid virus
Top Stories
Ben Simmons all in on 76ers’ new buzzword: accountability
The Latest: Mississippi pauses football activities thru Wed
Tokyo Olympics delay costs may reach $2.8 billion
AP Interview: Sergiño Dest says ‘it is my time’ at Barcelona
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:35 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Breece Hall will put WVU’s defense to the test
Martinez’s career day lifts West Virginia in rout of North Alabama
Video
West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State: TV/Stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team
VIDEO: Huggins says Mountaineers have “a lot of work to do” after Gonzaga loss
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride says Gonzaga loss is “on us”
Video
VIDEO: Derek Culver hasn’t faced a big man he’s afraid of
Video
Foul trouble costs No. 11 West Virginia as they fall short to No. 1 Gonzaga
Video
West Virginia welcomes North Alabama for home opener
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Phase 1 vaccine distribution plan announced
Video
NEW DETAILS: Deputies arrest woman in deadly hit-and-run that killed at 2-year-old
COVID-19 LATEST: 13 WV counties are Red on County Alert System map
Local plumber arrested on fraud charges
Video
10-Day Forecast
State Troopers charge two in connection with the death of Azareyiah Mitchell
Video
Hinton Hometown Christmas will highlight small businesses
Video
Greenbrier County restaurant hosts curbside dinner pick-ups during Christmas season
Video
StormTracker 59
New Beckley female officer reacts to Charleston officer shooting
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News