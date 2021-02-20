VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Local tax accountant warns of non-COVID-19 related tax scams
Video
Top Stories
Beckley Dream Center hosts monthly food distribution
Video
Top Stories
Bluefield Fitness Recreation Center host third annual Lift for Little Tony
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: Three local counties move into Green on County Alert System
Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy
Biden’s 1st month was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’
COVID-19
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: Three local counties move into Green on County Alert System
Top Stories
Three cases of UK Variant detected in WV
Top Stories
Mercer County COVID-19 death toll reaches triple digits
Health Officials: Winter weather can reduce spread of COVID-19
Gov. Justice says K-8 hopefully returning to classrooms full-time soon
Gov. Justice lifts multiple COVID-19 restrictions
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Honoring Black History
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Dry weekend, unsettled start to the week
Video
Top Stories
Cold Today, Nicer Tomorrow
Video
Very Cold Tonight
Video
Quieting Down Heading Into the Weekend
Video
Still Slippery Tonight
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Coming home: Padres’ Musgrove wears No. 44 to honor Peavy
Top Stories
Price, Posey, MLBers who opted out for virus excited for ’21
Top Stories
Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe
Allmendinger back at Daytona in 1st Cup race since 2018
Wind wreaks havoc at Riviera, delays Genesis Invitational
More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years
Living Local
TV Schedule
#LOVEYOURPET Photo Gallery
Wash Away Winter Contest
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 20, 2021 / 07:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2021 / 07:21 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas
Video
WVU baseball falls in Saturday’s double-header opener
No. 13 West Virginia topples 19-point deficit for revenge over No. 12 Texas
Video
West Virginia edges TCU on Senior Day
Video
WVU Sweeps Cleveland State to Open Campaign
Golf Completes Day One at Florida State
Ippoliti’s 10th-Inning Blast Leads WVU to Opening Day Win
2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship TV coverage announced
WVU wweeps Cleveland State to open campaign
NCAA Qualifier next for WVU rifle
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Pharmacist explains differences between Pfizer and Moderna vaccine
Video
Gov. Justice lifts multiple COVID-19 restrictions
Bluefield Fitness Recreation Center host third annual Lift for Little Tony
Video
Beckley Dream Center hosts monthly food distribution
Video
Local tax accountant warns of non-COVID-19 related tax scams
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: Three local counties move into Green on County Alert System
Murder suspect arrested in Fayette County
Officers: 3 people dead following accident in Fayette County
Living Local
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News