VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
COVID-19 case confirmed at Shady Spring Elementary School
Top Stories
Cool and Quiet Tonight
Top Stories
UPDATE: Bureau of Prisons responds to positive cases at FCI McDowell
Concord Football finally back on field
Week Five Player of the Week: Logan Dodrill
Trump, Biden teams debate next debate
Video
2020 Election
Virginia Senate Debate
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Dry and Sunny for Now
Video
Top Stories
Dry cold front passes overnight
Video
Breezy Day Ahead
Video
Breezy tonight and tomorrow
Video
WX Blog: Fires continue to burn in the West and other ongoing weather stories in 2020
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Concord Football finally back on field
Top Stories
SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols
Top Stories
‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘Apocalypse Now’: USOPC faces steep climb
Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension
Week Five Player of the Week: Logan Dodrill
Démare claims 2nd win in this Giro; Almeida stays in pink
Living Local
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Weekend Warrior
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 8, 2020 / 02:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2020 / 02:43 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season
Video
2020 Backyard Brawl clash postponed as WVU reworks non-conference schedule
Video
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looking for improvement after two straight five-set losses
Video
WVU reaches potential turning point in its season
Video
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown looks ahead to No. 9 WVU’s road clash with Texas Tech
Video
WVU alumna Rylee Foster helps lift Liverpool FC Women to victory over Manchester United in pro debut
Video
Watch Neal Brown’s full Oct. 6 press conference
Video
Brown provides update on eligibility waivers
Video
WVU ranks No. 9 in latest women’s soccer poll
Jordan Brewster earns nods for performance in Texas win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Independence High School
COVID-19 LATEST: Active cases continue to drop; multiple counties in Southern WV see increase in cases
Fayette County man arrested for attempted murder
Woman wanted on drug charges arrested in Fayette County
StormTracker 59
UPDATE: Bureau of Prisons responds to positive cases at FCI McDowell
Virgin Hyperloop to build certification center in WV
Raleigh County Family Court Judge charged with judicial misconduct
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 new deaths reported in West Virginia
News
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News