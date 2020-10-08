VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season

West Virginia men's basketball's winning streak over Pitt will remain at four games through this season as this year's scheduled meeting in Morgantown is currently postponed, Bob Huggins confirmed Thursday.

Teams are permitted to schedule no more than 27 regular season games this season, which, including their 18 conference games, allows nine non-conference games for the Mountaineers to schedule. Some of those slots are already filled, including clashes in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the three-game event in South Dakota in place of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with four remaining games to be scheduled.