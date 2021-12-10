VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Sunday’s clash with Kent State

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The last of 17 defendants charged for their role in an extensive drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to more than 16 years for a federal drug crime.

Court documents state Oyontikeyta V. Jones, 43, of Beckley, WV, worked with other members of the drug operation to oversee the distribution of meth in Raleigh County. Between June 2018 and September 2019, Jones reportedly had meth shipped from California to the Southern District of WV.