VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Video
Sherman scores 19 as WVU men’s basketball defeats Oakland in opener
Video
WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State
Video
WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21
WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Doug Nester calls WVU transfer a “great move” after battling hand injury
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reflects on QB play, acknowledges K-State’s length
WVU’s Martinez named to 2022 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List
WVU hoops vs. Oakland is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Demolition continues on a building in Uptown Beckley
Bills’ Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19
Local doctor and his wife share their fight against COVID-19
Video
Local attorneys explain what penalties could be imposed on those who do not follow mask mandate
Video
Students in Tazewell County fight to save softball coach
Video
NOAA Updates Winter 2021-22 Forecast
Gallery
Man taken to hospital after ATV accident in Fayette County
Multiple arrests made after warrants executed at Microtel in Beckley
Warmer Tuesday Night and Nice on Wednesday
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
