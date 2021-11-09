VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) -- A man is in the hospital following an ATV accident in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were called for a welfare check Tuesday, November 9, 2021, regarding an ATV accident. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the road on Terry Avenue in Oak Hill. The man was bleeding from his head. Deputies found an ATV in a nearby driveway which neighbors identified as the victims. The man was flown to CAMC for his injuries. There is no word on how the victim is doing at this time.