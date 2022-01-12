VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps WVU victory over Oklahoma State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
First responders urge people not to walk across frozen ponds and lakes
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh County Sheriff announces plan to run for County Clerk
UPDATE: Jury selected in upcoming case for man accused of drive-by shooting
Concord University testing and vaccination clinics help returning students
Video
Fayette County Clerk announces re-election bid
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Top Stories
Not as Windy, but Still Cold Tuesday Night
Video
Top Stories
Wind Slowly Dies Down Tuesday
Video
Bitter Cold Again Tonight. Some Sunshine Tuesday
Video
Cold and Windy through Monday
Video
Rain gives way to ice & snow tonight, dangerous wind chills to start Monday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Morant scores 29, Grizzlies beat Warriors for 10th straight
Top Stories
Djokovic clarifies movements, Australian visa saga continues
Top Stories
Booker scores 16 as Suns cool off streaking Raptors, 99-95
No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor’s 21-game streak, 65-62
AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title
Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season
China 2022
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps WVU victory over Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 12:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 12:36 AM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Can I take the COVID-19 pill instead of the vaccine?
Video
AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break
How those working in the cold stay safe and warm
Video
West Virginia is first state to request second COVID-19 booster shots
Raleigh County Sheriff announces plan to run for County Clerk
MMA pioneer Kimbo Slice dead at 42
‘Meth-rrito’: TSA shares 2021's most 'unusual' finds
West Virginians tell 59News what they want lawmakers to focus on in 2022
Video
On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fayette County Chief Deputy looks back on 25 years of service
Video
UPDATE: Both lanes of I-64 open after overturned tractor-trailer in Beckley
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated