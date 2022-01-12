VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps WVU victory over Oklahoma State

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - Local first responders are urging people not to try to walk across frozen bodies of water.

There's a thin sheet of ice covering Little Beaver Lake, and it may seem tempting to walk across it. However, firefighters tell us it hasn't been cold enough for long enough for the lake to freeze to the point where it's safe to walk across. Lieutenant Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department, said the ice needs to be about four times thicker than it is now for people to even think about trying to walk across it.