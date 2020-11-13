VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like ‘flying cars’
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: What to watch for in the post-Election Day mix
Top Stories
Big study supports cheap combo pill to lower heart risks
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice announces ‘ultra mandatory’ mask order, closes school for week after Thanksgiving, moves winter sports season to January
Clay County forfeits playoff game, Bluefield advances to face North Marion next Friday
COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new cases reported in Fayette County
2020 Election
2020 General Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Dry and cooler to finish the week
Video
Top Stories
Watching the New River at Glen Lyn. Improvements Tomorrow
Video
Rain coming to an end this morning
Video
Heavy Rain Still Possible Tonight
Video
Rainy Day Ahead
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Top Stories
Arizona State-Cal football canceled, Edwards tests positive
Top Stories
Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge
Clay County forfeits playoff game, Bluefield advances to face North Marion next Friday
Living Local
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Home for the Holidays
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veterans’ Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 02:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 02:26 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”
Video
WVU men’s basketball fills last scholarship with signing of Ohio guard Kobe Johnson
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to 2020-21 slate
Video
WVU hosts TCU on Military Appreciation Day
Video
No. 13 Mountaineers fall to No. 1 Texas in four sets at home
Video
VIDEO: Kysre Gondrezick says she feels faster and lighter after offseason work
Video
TCU at West Virginia: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
Video
Izzo-Brown adds 11 signees
No. 13 WVU meets No. 1 Texas in home fall finale
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Mountaineer defense needs to step up against TCU rushing attack
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice announces ‘ultra mandatory’ mask order, closes school for week after Thanksgiving, moves winter sports season to January
WV Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19
Live
Fayette County couple each facing 25 counts of animal cruelty
LATEST: Second person of interest in missing girl investigation extradited to Raleigh County
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new cases reported in Fayette County
WV State Police to hold DUI Checkpoint in Raleigh County
Union votes to approve strike for Kroger workers
UPDATE: Both murder suspects in custody
Video
More than 100 people indicted in Tazewell County drug round-up
Video
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News