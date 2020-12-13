Skip to content
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 13, 2020 / 04:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2020 / 04:16 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Video
McBride drops 20 points as No. 11 West Virginia squishes No. 19 Richmond in offensive clinic
Video
Fields to enter 2021 NFL Draft
West Virginia shoots for bounce-back win against James Madison
Video
Huggins, Mountaineers set for top-20 clash with Richmond
Darius Stills declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News