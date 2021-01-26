VIDEO: Bob Huggins: “We finally made shots”

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege
Top Stories
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Top Stories
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal
Students attend school for first time at Bluefield Primary
Video
UPDATE: Work on tunnel in Bluefield postponed
Video
Bluefield College communication students react to entering media industry during difficult times
COVID-19
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Flooding Remains a Concern
Video
Top Stories
Rain and Flooding Possible Today, Active Week Ahead
Video
A soggy start to the work week
Video
Rain moves in tomorrow
Video
Chilly, but Nice Today
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road
Top Stories
Nuggets’ Murray tossed after hitting Mavs’ Hardaway in groin
Top Stories
Harden, Durant help Nets break away late, beat Heat 98-85
Brantley rejoins Astros to complete unfinished business
Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA’s virus woes continue
‘No Hard Feelings’: Patriots fans still rooting for Brady
Living Local
TV Schedule
Tackle Hunger
The Great Big Game Tire Giveaway
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins: “We finally made shots”
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 26, 2021 / 12:24 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2021 / 12:24 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins: “We finally made shots”
Video
McBride and McClung battle, but No. 11 WVU wins shootout over No. 10 Texas Tech with game-winner in closing moments
Video
No. 11 Mountaineers host No. 10 Texas Tech for first Coliseum clash since Jan. 9
No. 4 rifle Mountaineers travel to Ohio State
AP poll roundup: WVU hoops moves to No. 11
WVU women’s basketball makes season debut in AP Top 25
Huggins, players relish return to action: “There’s nothing better than that”
Video
WVU wrestling grinds out road win in Cleveland
VIDEO: Bridges discusses adjustment to college game after KSU win
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride excited about win after long time away from the court
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
South Carolina bank robbery suspect arrested in Monroe County
Local landlord expresses concerns about extended eviction moratorium
StormTracker 59
UPDATE: STAT EMS enters third month operating in Monroe County
Video
Fire investigation turns into murder-suicide
Video
Bluefield College communication students react to entering media industry during difficult times
Ann Lockard
Driver’s identity released from fatal rollover accident in Greenbrier County
Fugitive from justice arrested in traffic stop
WV plans COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 65 years and older
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News