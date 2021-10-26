VIDEO: Coordinators Parker, Lesley preview clash with Iowa State

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Private company invests in Bluefield based railroad maintenance company
Top Stories
Stories of Strength: Angela Crook
Scarecrows decorate Uptown Beckley as part of inaugural contest
Raleigh County woman charged in connection to 2020 murder
State Fair of West Virginia announces 11th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Gusty and Cool Conditions Remain This Evening
Video
Top Stories
Cool and Showery Tuesday
Video
Severe Threat Has Wrapped Up. Light Rain and Cool and Gusty Conditions Into Tuesday
Video
Severe Weather Possible Monday Afternoon
Video
What you need to know about your furnace as the colder weather comes in
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate
Top Stories
NFL’s COVID-19 numbers encouraging, soft tissue injuries up
Top Stories
The Latest: Astros’ Urquidy faces Braves’ Fried in Game 2
Mike Tomlin: idea he’s a candidate for college jobs ‘a joke’
Blackhawks GM resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe
Bueckers, Boston, Clark headline AP preseason All-Americans
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Coordinators Parker, Lesley preview clash with Iowa State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 26, 2021 / 04:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2021 / 04:40 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Stills, Woods, Doege turn heads to Iowa State
Video
VIDEO: Coordinators Parker, Lesley preview clash with Iowa State
Video
WATCH: Neal Brown previews tilt with Iowa State
Video
Quick Hits: Injury updates, opportunity vs. ISU and other takeaways from Neal Brown’s latest press conference
Video
WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday
WVU’s Legg, Woods earn weekly Big 12 awards
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
Video
WVU rifle holds steady in national poll
Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week
Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Raleigh County woman charged in connection to 2020 murder
Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm serving scares this Halloween season
Video
Private company invests in Bluefield based railroad maintenance company
Stories of Strength: Angela Crook
Deputies respond to domestic call and allegedly find drugs and cash
StormTracker 59
Annual Mr. and Ms. Wicked Pageant held in Beckley
Video
WV Tourism releases 2021 Fall Foliage map
Gallery
State police investigating accident on I-64 in Greenbrier County
Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated